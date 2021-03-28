



The Black Stars of Ghana wrapped up their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

CK Akonnor made four changes to the team that drew with South Africa last Thursday. He introduced Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Osman Bukari.

Ghana started on a brighter note as they opened the scoring on the 12th minute through Nicholas Opoku’s header.

The center back headed home from a Kudus Mohammed corner to hand Ghana the lead.

The Black Stars took control of the game after taking the lead and were awarded a penalty after Jordan Ayew was brought down in the 18-yard box.

The Crystal Palace forward stepped up to make it 2-0 for Ghana from the spot.





CK Akonnor’s men led 2-0 at half time.

Baba Rahman connected to a Kudus Mohammed pass to wrap up things for Ghana in the 60th minute.

After going up 3-0, CK Akonnor introduced three local players including Imoro Ibrahim and Justice Blay for their debut Black Stars appearance.

Jokceleny Fernandes Carvalho scored the consolation for Sao Tome and Principe with few minutes to end proceedings. He scored following an Abalora blunder.

The win means Ghana topped Group C with 13 points with Sudan placing second with 12 points after beating South Africa 2-0 in the final group game.