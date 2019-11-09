<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some activists on Saturday staged a protest at the headquarters of the Department of State Services in Abuja, demanding the release of the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, and Olawale Bakare.

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has issued the warrants for the release of the duo and the DSS has acknowledged receipt of the warrants.

DSS on Thursday, however, said it did not release Sowore and Bakare because there was no lawyer to receive them.

This claim has been faulted by Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), on Friday. He stated that the DSS decided not to release his two clients to his lawyers who waited in vain for not less than four hours at the DSS headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

On Saturday, social activist, Deji Adeyanju and other activist went to the headquarters of the DSS but he said, Sowore was not released.

He said, “They have refused to release Sowore to me or his lawyer here. All their Ogas (boss) claim they are not at work. #FreeSoworeNow”