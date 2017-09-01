In Pictures: Kenya opposition supporters celebrate court ruling
In Pictures: Kenya opposition supporters celebrate court ruling
Opposition supporters in Kenya have flooded the streets in celebration of a court decision to annul results of the last elections, held on August 8.
