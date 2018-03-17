Bauchi south senator, Ali Wakili, who died Saturday, was this afternoon buried at Gudu cemetery, Abuja.

Mr. Wakil died at the age of 58 Saturday morning.

Shortly before the burial, prayers were held at the national mosque as part of Islamic burial rites for the deceased.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, attended the burial.