The Nigerian Army said last night that its troops on Operation Ayem Akpatuma (Cat Race), conducting patrols and raiding criminal hideouts have arrested the leader of a gang of kidnappers and bandits that have been terrorizing Kogi-Auchi axis.

The gang-leader who was also responsible for the killing of a soldier attached to the Special Forces unit in the state, was arrested with 4 AK 47 rifles and several magazines of AK 47 ammunition.

A statement by Director, Army Public relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu said, “In continuation of intensive patrol across the states, following a report on criminal hideouts, on Sunday 11 March 2018 troops of Headquarters Commands Army Record supported by Army Headquarters Special Forces conducted a raid operation at Irovochinomi and Egee communities within Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

“During the operation one of the prime suspect by name Mohammed Bashir a member of the gang that allegedly killed Corporal Mamman of Army Headquarters Special Forces on 27 February 2018, was apprehended.

“The following items were recovered, 2 AK 47 rifles with registration number 58008731 and 45 rounds of 7.62mm special was recovered.

“A follow up on the operation led to recovery of additional 2 AK 47 rifles.

“The public are once again reminded that the operation still in progress.”