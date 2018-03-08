President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Jos commended Plateau governor Simon Lalong for completing projects started by his predecessor, Jonah Jang.

Buhari, who is on a two-day visit to the state, gave the commendation at a Townhall meeting with Plateau stakeholders after inaugurating some of the projects inherited and completed by the Lalong administration.

Among the inaugurated projects were the Mararaba Jamaa–Secretariat–British American Way, the Miango-Rafiki road, and the Secretariat junction flyover bridge

The three projects were started by Lalong’s predecessor, Sen Jonah Jang.

Buhari, who lauded Lalong for completing the projects, said that his spirit of continuity was worthy of emulation by all leaders.

“By completing projects you inherited, you have saved Plateau from massive waste and the menace of abandoned projects,’’ he said.

Lalong advised leaders to complete and put to use, projects that had the potential to improve the living standards of the people irrespective e of those who initiated them.

Buhari called on Plateau people to embrace the spirit of love, tolerance and kindness to all, urging them to accommodate each other.

He commended Lalong for paying salaries and entitlements of workers and pensioners promptly, and attributed the return of peace in Plateau to such kindness by the governor.

The President challenged other governors to emulate such gesture, and described governors not paying salaries as leaders without conscience.

“Honestly, I wonder how governors who do not pay salaries, are able to sleep knowing very well that the workers are helpless, hungry and angry,’’ he said.

The President warned leaders against abusing the trust and confidence of the people, and urged those in authority to always keep it in mind that they would give account of their actions before their creator.

Buhari lamented the incessant attacks on rural communities in some states, and promised to address the issue with utmost zeal.

He promised to consider Plateau leaders’ request for more slots in political appointments, and pledged to be fair to all Nigerians in the allocation of resources.

The President also promised to consider Plateau women’s complaints of marginalisation in political appointments, noting that women serving in his administration have done well.

Lalong thanked Buhari for the visit, and urged him to consider more Plateau indigenes for political appointments to enable his people feel the impact of his administration.

Among those that spoke at the Townhall meeting were Sen Joshua Dariye, former Plateau deputy governor Jethro Akuns, religious leaders as well as representatives of women, youth and elders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was Buhari’s first to the north-central state since he was sworn in on May 29, 2015.