WCQ: Cameroon’s training session in Yaounde
ByTODAY Staff
-
WCQ: Cameroon's training session in Yaounde
The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon ramped up preparations for the game against Nigeria with their first full training sessions with all invited players bar Nouho Tollo of MLS side Seattle Sounders present.
Arsenal list conditions for Sanchez’s move to Man City
Arsenal have rejected a £50 million offer from Manchester City for Alexis Sanchez.
IBB varsity pegs admission cut-off mark at 160
The Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU) Lapai, Niger State, has pegged its 2017/2018 admission cut off point at 160.
Fayose reconstitutes council of traditional rulers
Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti has inaugurated the reconstituted Council of Traditional Ruler with Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, Oba Michael Ademolaju, as the new Chairman.
Arewa youths were not arrested due to security implications – AGF
The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, has explained why the Federal Government could not arrest those who issued a quit notice to Igbos residing in the northern part of the country.
FIFA celebrate ex-Super falcons star Akide at 42
Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has sent birthday wishes to legendary former Super Falcons striker Mercy Akide-Udoh, who turns 42 today (Saturday).
China must put pressure on North Korea – Theresa May
Theresa May has called on China to "do everything it can" to put more pressure on North Korea to stop "illegal" and "outrageous" missile tests.
At least 17 die in Russia as bus plunges into sea
At least 17 people died in southern Russia on Friday after a bus carrying construction workers veered off a pier and plunged into the Black Sea.
Police declares Sen. Misau wanted for alleged forgery, desertion
The Nigeria Police has asked a serving Senator to return to service on the grounds that he did not legitimately resign from the Force.
Swansea close to signing Wilfried Bony from Man City
Swansea City are close to securing the return of striker Wilfried Bony from Manchester City.