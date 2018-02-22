AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]
In Pictures: President Buhari presides over Council of State meeting
TODAY Staff
-
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presided over the National Council of State meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Catholic church yet to fully return to CAN – Archbishop Kaigama
The Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has denied media reports that it returned to the umbrella body of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).
Admission seekers protest closure of JAMB UTME registration
About 500 admission seekers are currently protesting the closure of the registration portal for the 2018 University Tertiary Matriculation Examination organised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.
Zamfara govt lauds Senate over state of emergency rejection
Zamfara State government has lauded the decision of the Senate for the outright rejection of the Senator Kabiru Marafa’s call for the declaration of state of emergency.
Police arraign manager, others for alleged N250m fraud
Police in Lagos have arraigned the manager of a retail firm, Mind The Gap Company, Mrs. Oluwatosin Ogundana, before a Lagos State Magistrate’s Court in Yaba for stealing recharge cards valued at N250 million.
Biodun Shobanjo: You can make it in Nigeria
Nigerian investors operating in other countries have been advised to domesticate their investments in order to uplift the economy and impact more lives in the country.
Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza after soldiers attack
Israeli military has bombarded weapon-manufacturing sites and training infrastructures of Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza.
Man jailed for 60 years for defiling 12-year-old
Barely three weeks after the commissioning of a Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos, yesterday delivered its first judgement by sentencing a 58-year-old tailor, Cobina Iziejen, to 60 years imprisonment for defiling a 12-year-old girl (name withheld).
Senator Bukar drills 270 wells to boost dry season farming
Sen. Mustafah Bukar (APC/Katsina) has drilled 270 tube wells to boost irrigation farming across the 12 local government areas in his constituency, his media aide, Daifa Safiyanu, said on Saturday in Daura.
Zimbabwe announces new visa regime
The government of Zimbabwe has announced a revised visa regime which will see citizens from 28 countries receive visas on arrival, in a bid to improve travel facilitation and unlock the potential of the tourism industry.