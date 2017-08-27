Grace Mugabe’s 1st appearance since assault charge in pictures
ByTODAY Staff
-
Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe attends the opening of the annual agricultural fair in the capital Harare. Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe appeared in public for the first time since she returned from South Africa where she was accused of assaulting a model and granted diplomatic immunity.
Israel to press UN chief on ‘blindness’ on Hezbollah
Israel will press UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on what it says is Hezbollah's arms buildup in Lebanon during his first visit to the Jewish state since taking office, the deputy foreign minister said Sunday.
Pro-Saleh colonel among 3 killed in clashes with Yemen rebels
A Yemeni colonel loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh and two rebels have been killed in clashes, Saleh's party and a news agency said Sunday, in an unprecedented escalation of violence between the allies.
We’ll only back restructuring based on equity, fairness – TUC
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has its voice to the agitation for the restructuring of the country, saying any restructuring should ensure fairness, justice and equity.
Rented crowd welcomed Buhari from London – Junaid
A Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, has claimed he knew how the crowd that welcome President Muhammadu Buhari on his return from medical vacation in London were hired.
Fayose denies vowing to commit suicide over Buhari’s return
Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has denied promising to commit suicide if President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Nigeria alive.
Former justice minister calls for judicial reform
Chief Bayo Ojo (SAN), a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, on Wednesday, canvassed the introduction of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and judicial reform by state and federal governments in the country.
Shkodran Mustafi agrees to leave Arsenal for Inter
Inter want to take Mustafi on loan with a view to a permanent move, just 12 months after Arsenal paid £35m to sign him from Valencia.
Eko DISCO disconnects consumers over meter bypass
The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) meter monitoring team on Wednesday disconnected two consumers in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos over the alleged bypassing of the company’s prepaid meters.
I never said I was dating Falz – Simi
Nigerian singer Simi has said she is not dating fellow artiste Falz, saying she never made such a claim.