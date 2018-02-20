President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commended the Adamawa Government for keying into the Federal Government fight against corruption.

Buhari made the commendation in Yola while flagging-off the two-day Anti-Corruption Summit organised by Adamawa State Government.

“It is very encouraging that a State Government on its own ventures into the subject matter of fighting corruption deliberately, as well as transparently subjects its methods to the whole nation for detailed discussion,’’ Buhari said.

The president noted that when he assumed office the country was faced with corruption and insecurity, adding that with the support of stakeholders his administration has recorded successes in facing the challenges head on.

“I note with satisfaction the logical steps taken by Adamawa State Government in the last two and a half years to demonstrate that transparency, fiscal responsibility, accountability and timely delivery of strategic goods and services to develop the state and enhance the confidence of its people is a viable template to fighting corruption.

“Team work, the cordial relationship between the Executive and the Legislature, the respect and compliance with fiscal and procurement laws, the institutional reforms to improve efficiency, the drive to achieve value for money, as demonstrated by this administration is worthy of note.

“I recommend to other states this model along with all other winning approaches to enhance the progress and development of our nation.

“The projects and progress I have seen in Yola along with the reports and presentations made here have given me encouragement on the future of the State. I hope this momentum will be sustained,” Buhari said.

Earlier, the Secretary to the state government, Dr Umar Bindir, who presented the state government’s scorecard, said the administration achieved a lot within a short period by observing fiscal responsibility.

Bindir said the administration not only executed the 90 projects captured in 2017 budget but also boosted its internally generated revenue from N150 million to between N700 to N850 million.

The Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Ahmed Joda, who lauded the commitment of the Buhari administration in fighting corruption, called for maximum support for the government at all levels to succeed.

He lamented the slow pace of the justice system in handling corruption cases, noting that such development is affecting the crusade.

In his welcome address, Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa hailed Buhari for his effort in fighting corruption and containing security challenges in the North-East.

Bindow said his administration have faith in the president’s effort and decided to key in particularly in the fight against corruption which it hope to further improve on by organising the anti-corruption summit.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank Mr President for Bail Out Fund and Paris Refund which we utilised judiciously in settling salary arrears of workers and some people oriented projects,” Bindow said.