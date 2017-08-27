Mayweather v McGregor fight in pictures
ByTODAY Staff
-
Floyd Mayweather outclassed Conor McGregor with a 10th-round stoppage to win their money-spinning superfight and clinch his 50th straight victory on Sunday.
Sterling red takes gloss off Man City win
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted his satisfaction at his team's dramatic 2-1 win at Bournemouth was tainted by the dismissal of Raheem Sterling.
Anambra guber: PDP‘ll unseat Obiano in November – Nwosu
With barely 48 hours to the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Anambra State, the party has expressed readiness to filed a candidate who will unseat the incumbent Governor Willy Obiano.
Rodgers impressed by gritty Celtic
Brendan Rodgers praised Celtic's resilience as they preserved their 15-month unbeaten domestic run by coming from behind to draw 1-1 with St Johnstone.
APC, Police concocted rerun result to oust Sekibo – Wife
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the police colluded with All Progressives Congress (APC) to tender concocted results at the tribunal, which was relied upon to sack Senator George Thompson Sekibo.
Why I missed govs meeting with Buhari – Fayose
The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, said that he could not abandon a planned event to attend an ‘impromptu’ meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.
Records tumble in Europe’s transfer ‘madness’
Ousmane Dembele’s transfer to Barcelona in a deal worth up to 147 million euros ($175 million), making him the world’s second most expensive player after Neymar, is the latest dizzying move fuelled by TV money and Gulf-based club owners.
Don lauds AGN for resolving 12 years leadership rift
A don, Mr Obi Okoli, has lauded the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for resolving the 12 years leadership rift that shook the guild.
Buhari thanks Osinbajo for his dedication as acting president
President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his performance, dedication and service to the country as Acting President while he was away on medical vacation.
Ronaldo’s final appeal against 5-game ban rejected
Cristiano Ronaldo's final route of appeal against his five-match ban for pushing a referee after being sent off in the Spanish Super Cup was rejected by Spain's administrative sports court (TAD) on Tuesday.