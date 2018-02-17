Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson (R), and former Nigeria’s President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, acknowledging cheers from a mammoth crowd, during the visit of the former President to the State to commission several landmark projects, as part of activities to mark the 6th Anniversary of the Restoration Government, at the King Diete Spiff Heliport, Government House, Yenagoa.