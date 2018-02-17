Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson (R), and former Nigeria’s President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, acknowledging cheers from a mammoth crowd, during the visit of the former President to the State to commission several landmark projects, as part of activities to mark the 6th Anniversary of the Restoration Government, at the King Diete Spiff Heliport, Government House, Yenagoa.
A group of Nigerian youths drawn from all works of life gathered in Lagos and other states of the Nation to declare the intention of young Nigerians to take over power from the old leadership sect come 2019.
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has arraigned the controversial 30-year-old housewife, Khadija Yahaya, for allegedly dipping the two hands of a two-year old boy, Abubakar Yahaya, into boiling water, thereby causing him serious harm.
Engineer Akin Olateru, the Commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), has castigated the management of Delta Airlines over the fire incident involving its Airbus A330-200 aircraft mid-air last Tuesday night.
The House of Representatives on Thursday mandated its committee on Emergency and Disaster preparedness to investigate the alleged violation of public trust at the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, over the indiscriminate award of a contract worth N2.4 billion.
