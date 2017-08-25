President Muhammadu Buhari has said the support and prayers offered by Nigerians while he was away on medical vacation in London, has bolstered his morale to serve the country.

He said there was an obvious improvement in the agricultural value chain, particularly from the federating states, a development that the federal government intends to keep up with.

Buhari said this on Friday when governors from the 36 states paid him a solidarity visit at the Presidential villa.

He said,”I have just addressed members of the APC and PDP senior officials that came to welcome me back. I thank you very much for the national approach in your leadership, those who are the leader at the political level and those who are chief executives in their respective states.

“I had so much time to watch television NTA 24, I heard so much information about the states. I am very pleased with the states, you are all doing your best and you are lucky your best is proving to be good enough on agriculture and solid minerals. You are succeeding in agriculture because I think people cannot afford foreign food.

“I am very happy with the national prayers it was very covered and reported, across religions and ethnicity, people were praying. In fact some groups in London came and sang the national anthem and asked that I should go back home, indeed I have come back home.

“I hope those who went there are not stuck there, they will come back and join us,those that are stuck there with the Brexit I hope they have weighed the implications that it won’t effect them including those that have properties there, those who are not paying tax here, I hope when they sell their properties there, they will bring some of the money here. We need it very badly here.

“I thank you very much. My morale have been raised greatly by the love shown to me and the security of the country”.

He singled out Vice President Yemi Osinbajo whom he said ran the affairs of the country satisfactorily.

“The efforts by the Vice President is commendable, he used his intellect to run all over the place. I was seeing him 24 hours on NTA. I congratulated them and I allowed him to come and see me to thank him personally for what he has done,” Buhari said.

On the free fall for the naira, the President explained that the devaluation of the naria was not our making, noting that it has some favorable or unfavourable implications which may be difficult to change.

“Some people were asking me if we should be more strict on the borders, but I want to thank God last year and this year was better than what it used to be”.

Zamfara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Abdul Aziz Yari who led the delegation to the State House, said the federating states would eternally remain grateful to the President for bailing them out of salary indebtedness through the Paris Club refund.

He said most states would have been incapacitated to take up the challenge of governance in their respective states if not for the magnanimity of the President.

He pledged the state’s loyalty to the presidency while thanking God for sparing the life of the President.

Earlier, South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, said the President’s recent broadcast to the entire nation has re-echoed the need for Nigeria to remain one single entity.

Among the governors on the visit included Rivers, Nyesom Wike, Imo, Rochas Okorocha, Edo, Godwin Obaseki, Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, Kaduna, Nasir El Rufai, Osun, Rauf Aregbesola, Nasarawa, Tanko Al Makura and Kogi, Yahaya Bello.

Others were Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel, among others.