The Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has distributed empowerment packages to 2500 women.

Items presented to the women includes sewing machines, grinding and spaghetti making machines.

Others are start-up packs an initial capital for the take up of small-scale enterprises.

Speaking during the occasion, Governor Aminu Masari explained that the empowerment packages was distributed to five thousand women throughout the state.

Alhaji Aminu Masari expressed the hope that the beneficiaries would not resale the empowerment packages made as available to them for the emergence of enterprises.

The Governor used the occasion to spoke at length on the negative attitude of women engaged in drug abuse in the society.

He reminded them that they are the first school of inculcating moral behaviours to the young and must therefore not abdicate the responsibility.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Employment promotion and vocational training, Alhaji Hussani Adamu Karaduwa, announced that the employment packages were provided to fulfil the campaign promises of the Governor.

He assured that the items would be judiciously distributed to the beneficiaries.

The APC women leader in the state, Hajiya Safiya Daura, expressed gratitude to the Governor for the series of empowerment packages by various implementing agencies to women in the state.

Hajiya Safiya Daura, however, said as women formed part of the electorates that assisted in the formation of the present administration, no amount of empowerment packages made available to them would be said to be too much.

She also admonished beneficiaries to judiciously utilised the items to fight poverty in the land.

The Co- ordinator of the programme, Hajiya Bilkisu Saulawa said similar empowerment packages have been made available to women in Funtua and Daura zones, adding that the Katsina event was the concluding part of the exercise.

She expressed gratitude to the Governor for the opportunity to provide women with the empowerment packages.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari later handed over some of the items to some selected beneficiaries to mark the take off of the scheme in Katsina zone.