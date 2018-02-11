The Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has admonished social media practitioners to stop practices detrimental to the development of the state and the nation at large.

Alhaji Aminu Masari was speaking when he received various social media organizations led by Director General of Media in the Governor’s office, Alhaji Ibrahim M Abdullahi at government house council Chamber.

The Governor advised social media practitioners to stop libel, defamation of character and in some cases even blasphemy in the cause of posting and chatting on networks.

This Governor explained that the negative effects of such activities are being felt worldwide, adding that such posts prevent investors from coming in to invest in the economy.

The Governor assured that the state government would look into the request of sponsoring social media practitioners to attend courses at mass communication department of Hassan Usman Katsina polytechnic.

He, however, expressed appreciation to them for portraying the APC administration in Katsina state in good light.

Earlier, the Director General of Media, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, told the Governor that the various social media groups were mobilized and presented to him as a mark of appreciation for being friends of administration.

The leadership of the groups later held an open interactive session with the Governor.

The head of social media marketing enterprises in Kano, Hajiya Muhassim Kabir, explained that they have to educate indigenes of Katsina residents in Kano to become familiar with modern economic activities.

In the process, Hajiya Muhassim Kabir said they have also been briefing katsinawa in Kano about the achievements of Governor Masari since assumption in 2015.

Another group is the Ahlus–Sunnah social media group headed by the Chief Imam of Sarki Muhammad Dikko Housing Estate jumma’at mosque, Mallam Nura Abubakar Yar’adua, who assured that the group would continue to identify with the development strides of Governor Masari’ s administration.

On his part, the chief Imam of Ulul-albab jumma’at mosque, Mallam Nuhu Abubakar Yar’adua, told the Governor that they have been with him during his electioneering campaign and are happy with his performance in office.

The head of Buhariyya Social media movement, Yusuf Abdulhamid, also showered encomiums on the Governor for his people oriented projects.

In a remark, the head of SADAUKAN MASARI SOCIAL MEDIA GROUP, Mallam Salisu Nasiru Funtua and the Igbo social media group in Katsina as well as the National president of National Association of Katsina State Students, NAKATS, Mallam Suleiman Usman Musawa, all spoke on the achievements of Governor Masari and pledged to use social media to promote the achievements of the APC administration in the state.