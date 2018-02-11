Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (r) and Senator Representing Rivers South-East, Senator Magnus Abe during the Thanksgiving Service in honour of Elected APC National and State Assembly Members in Port Harcourt on Saturday.
As political gladiators crisscross the country ahead the 2019 elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created a voter registration centre within the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
The UN chief has called "for an immediate and unconditional de-escalation of violence" after Israel launched intensive air raids on what it called Iranian bases in Syria, raising tensions in the region.
The National Secretary, KOWA Party, Mr Mark Adebayo, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to delay the reinstatement of Prof. Usman Yusuf, the embattled Executive Secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
The protest march by the former Nigerian workers started from the premises of the Skypower Catering Service Limited located with the airport with hundreds of members carrying various placards lamenting their poor treatment by the Nigerian government.
