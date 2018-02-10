The third edition of Lagos Access Bank Marathon has been concluded, with Kenyan born French athlete Abraham Kiprotich winning the 42km race for men.

He won in an unconfirmed record time of 2:15:04.

Herpha Guta of Ethiopia also won the women’s edition of the race. She did it in 2hrs38mins. Both won $50,000 dollars each for their efforts.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, who had wished all the over 100,000 athletes the best of luck, was on hand to present the prize to Kiprotich. His wife was available too to hand over the check and trophy to Guta.