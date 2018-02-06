Ten smugglers are in the custody of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s anti-smuggling unit, Zone A in Lagos in connection with N1.61billion exotic vehicles, 6,444 bottles of Indian whisky packed in 537 cartons and other contraband.

The Controller of the unit, Comptroller Mohammed Uba, said that the 31 vehicles were valued at N1.4billion were illegally imported into the country through the land border.

He explained that some of the vehicles were evacuated at Parkview Estate, Victoria Island, Alhaji Bankole Crescent, Ikeja and Tola Adewumi Street, Maryland, Lagos.