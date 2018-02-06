President Muhammadu Buhari arrives Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State for a day working visit.

During the visit, the president is expected to flag-off the Community Health Influencers, Promoters and Services, as well as commission some infrastructure projects in the State.

The CHIPS Programme is one of the President’s initiatives and a critical component of the Primary Health Care Revitalization program geared towards addressing challenges of human health’s resources in the rural areas.

President Buhari also paid homage to Emir of Lafia, Alhaji Dr. Isa Mustapha Agwai.