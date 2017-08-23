Home Multimedia Photo Nigeria donates relief materials, cash to Sierra Leone mudslide victims
Nigeria donates relief materials, cash to Sierra Leone mudslide victims
ByTODAY Staff
-
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Nigeria donates relief materials, cash to Sierra Leone mudslide victims
The Federal Government on Tuesday donated 315 tonnes of assorted relief materials and one million dollars cash to Sierra Leone to help alleviate the suffering of people affected by flood and mudslide in the country.
Muslim leader, 3 others slapped with life sentences after terrorism conviction
A Ugandan court on Tuesday sentenced a Muslim group leader and three associates to life in prison after their conviction on terrorism charges related to threats to harm rivals, a judicial official said.
KPMG to complete LAUTECH audit Friday – commissioner
Commissioner for Education in Oyo State, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, on Wedensday, said the management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) in Ogbomoso, has acceded to call by two owner states to be audited as a way to resolve the protracted crises of the institution.
Sultan announces Sept. 1 as Eid-el-Kabir day
Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, has declared September 1 as Eid-el-Kabir day, followed the sighting of the new moon on Tuesday.
Police confirm ex-minister’s abduction in Nasarawa
The police command in Nasarawa State has confirmed the abduction of a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Mr Hussaini Akwanga.
Most Popular
IBM blockchain project adds Nestle, Tyson, and other food companies
Nestle, Unilever, Tyson Foods, and other large food and retail companies have joined IBM’s project to explore how blockchain technology can help track food supply chains and improve safety, the companies said in a joint statement today.
Foo Fighters follow ‘Adele’ blueprint on return
Grunge veterans the Foo Fighters are channelling their inner Rick Astley with a bold new record the American rockers describe as their "weirdest" yet.
Miyetti Allah hails Buhari’s pledge to end farmers-herdsmen clashes
Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge to end the clashes between farmers and herdsmen.
Barth Nnaji faults Reno Omokri, says he resigned as minister
A former Minister of Power, Professor Barth Nnaji, has condemned a statement by the former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on new media, Reno Omokri, that he was fired over allegation of corruption.
NFF appoints Danjuma as Falconets’ head coach
The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed Christopher Danjuma as Head Coach of the U20 Women National Team, also known as Falconets.