Nigeria are through to the final of the ongoing African Nations Championship in Morocco after beating Sudan 1-0 in a game which saw both team ending the game with ten men, following a red card apiece to both team.

A solitary strike from Gabriel Okechukwu settled the game in favour of Nigeria, who were reduced to ten men following the sending off of Ifeanyi Ifeanyi for two bookable offence.

Nigeria who lost captain Ikechukwu Ezenwa to injury relied on substitute goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye to keep them in the game, as his string of saves helped Nigeria weathered the storm.

Sudan battled real hard to draw level, but found themselves down to ten men just like Nigeria, when Dayo Ojo was hacked down close to the box of Sudan by a Sudanese defender, who was the last man of the defence for his team.

Ajiboye was still however needed to help Nigeria progress to the final and the goalkeeper duly responded with top saves. which ensure Nigeria will play in the final game of the tournament for the first time in the history of the championship.