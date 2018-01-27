Nigeria’s Falconets on Saturday defeated South Africa’s Basetsana girls 6-0 in the second leg of the final qualifiers for the France 2018 U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The Falconets edged their South African counterpart 8-0 on aggregate, having won the first led in Polokwane a fortnight ago.

Goals from Monday Gift, Ajibade Busayo, Imo Mary and Ucheibe Onyenaturuchi were enough for the Nigerian side to seal the victory at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

Gift opened the first half with a goal in the 5th minute while Busayo doubled the lead in the 22nd minute.

Mary registered her name on the scoresheet six minutes later.

Busayo, who showed an impressive display, netted again in the 32nd minutes while another goal came in 39th minute.

But Gift was later sent off in the second half for a hard tackle.

Determined to give their South African opponents no chance, Mary ended the game with the sixth goal.

The coach of the Falconets, Christopher Danjuma, expressed satisfaction with the performance of his team.

Danjuma, however, noted that his girls had more work to do in preparation for the major tournament in August.

He stated, “Having beaten a team (South Africa) by two goals (in Polokwane) nobody wanted to bow down in a World Cup qualifiers. The statements they (South Africa) kept making helped us a lot. Rather than making us to rest on our laurels, they made us to work even harder.

“We are a team that is building stage by stage. Of course, we will add more firepower. This is just 30 per cent of the preparation for the World Cup; this is the African stage. Going to the world stage now, we must add 70 per cent to what we have.”