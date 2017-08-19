Home Multimedia Photo Osinbajo welcomes Buhari back to Nigeria
Osinbajo welcomes Buhari back to Nigeria
ByTODAY Staff
-
President Buhari’s return from London
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday returned to Abuja from medical trip in the United Kingdom.
D’Tigress beat Congo 84-47 to claim 2nd AfroBasket win
D’Tigress of Nigeria on Saturday continued their impressive run in the 2017 FIBA AfroBasket for Women holding in Bamako, Mali as they crushed Congo 84-47 points in their second game of the tournament.
Jese sinks Arsenal at the bet365 Stadium
Jese Rodriguez made a memorable start to life at Stoke City by scoring the only goal of a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.
Nigeria will recover with Buhari’s recovery – Osinbajo
The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday expressed the conviction that with the recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria would recover.
APC thanks Osinbajo for competent leadership in Buhari’s absence
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has thanked Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for his “competent leadership” in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari.
INEC inaugurates 20-member inter-agency c’ttee on e-voting
The agency had in June 2017, paid a courtesy visit to the Commission led by the Honorable Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, for a demonstration of a proto-type e-voting machine developed by NASENI.
Barca seek Super Cup tonic to Neymar hangover
Barcelona host Real Madrid in the Spanish football season's opening act in the Super Cup, first leg on Sunday (2000GMT) needing to dispel doubts they have fallen further behind their rivals following Neymar's departure.
Barca couldn’t beat Real Madrid even with 12 men – Arbeloa
Former Real Madrid right-back, Álvaro Arbeloa, has criticized the officiating of the Supercopa de Espana first leg at the Camp Nou and suggested that referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea was favouring the Catalan side.
Ambode charges youths to contribute to devt of Lagos
Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has called on youths across Lagos to make good use of several windows and opportunities provided for them by the state government to thrive and contribute their quota to their immediate environment.
TCN secures $1.55bn from multilateral corporations to expand transmission lines
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has secured 1.55 billion dollars from multilateral corporations to finance its transmission expansion projects in the country.