The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Adeboye, popularly called ‘Daddy G.O’ is probably the first Nigerian clergy to visit the President since he left Nigeria for London on May 7 to seek medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Buhari has spent more than 100 days in London having transferred power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He has been visited by the leadership of his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), a delegation of Governors, his media aides and the leadership of the National Assembly.

However, his absence has resulted in protests in the Nigerian capital city Abuja with calls for his return or resignation while a counter protest, by groups loyal to the president, have declared support for him.

I thank Pastor Adeboye for visiting today, and for his prayers and good wishes. May God continue to bless him and his work. pic.twitter.com/eds2rT1gG5 — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) August 18, 2017