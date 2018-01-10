The inspector-general of police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has arrived Benue state in response to the order of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had directed Idris to relocate to Benue to restore law and order, prevent further loss of lives and forestall the crisis from escalating.

The IGP was on Wednesday received in Makurdi by Alkali Baba Usman, assistant inspector-general of police (AIG).