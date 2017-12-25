Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made a surprise visit to two petrol stations where he engaged with motorists who have been on queue for hours to buy the products on Sunday evening. Accompanied by Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources the VP stopped first at Oando Petrol Station by Elegushi where he engaged with citizens in queues and staff of the station.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop deceiving Nigerians with words of assurances when he has no clue on how to bring smiles on the faces of the governed having spent almost 3 years in office.
Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has disclosed that only 28 per cent of the state’s total workforce received modulated salary, adding that the remaining 72 per cent of the workers have been earning their full salary and are not being owed any outstanding salaries.
The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has stated that in order to harness the opportunities derivable from the blue economy in Africa there is a need for a proper framework and structure which will enhance the coordination of the sector.
The Bayelsa State Police Command is investigating events surrounding the death of an All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Nasko Egei, at the Aridolf Wellness Resort and Spa located along Isaac Boro Express road, Yenagoa.
