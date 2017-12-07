Hamas leader Ismail Haniya has called the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel a "war declaration against Palestinians" and urged his people to launch a new "intifada" or uprising.
Ahead of Saturday’s national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, the Senator representing Ogun-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Buruji Kashamu, has advised delegates, leaders and stakeholders of the party not to elect anyone undergoing corruption trial.
The Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, has announced proposals in the 2018 state budget to fund its new fistula hospital in the state capital, Calabar as well the one in Ogoja.
The non-academic university workers have described as insensitive and laughable the threat by the Nigerian government to apply the ‘no work, no pay’ employment clause over the current strike by the workers.
A police official defended a unit of the Nigeria Police Force that has been accused of human rights violations, saying many claims of brutality were unfounded and the country needed to be defended against violent crime.
