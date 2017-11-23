Home Multimedia Photo Oba of Benin visits President BuhariMultimediaPhoto Oba of Benin visits President Buhari ByTODAY Staff -November 23, 2017 State House- Advertisement - State House State House State House State House Get more stories like this on Twitter & FacebookAD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here] RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Nigeria Anti-corruption war not meant to intimidate judiciary – President Buhari Nigeria Corruption fight has brought us respect – President Buhari Photo In Pictures: Southeast governors, traditional rulers receive President Buhari at Enugu airport Nigeria President Buhari backs Governor el-Rufai on planned teachers’ sacking Photo In Pictures: Death toll rises in Iran-Iraq border quake Photo In Pictures: President Buhari presides over FEC meeting Nigeria President Buhari presents N8.612 trillion budget for 2018 Nigeria In Pictures: President Buhari meets six APC northern governors in Aso Villa Business Akinwumi Adesina’s agripreneur fund for African youths balloons to $600,000 facebook twitterTweets by @todayng Recent Posts Oba of Benin visits President Buhari in Aso Villa The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, on Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. 2,482 NYSC members take oath of allegiance in Lagos No fewer than 2,482 corps members of Batch B Stream I, deployed to Lagos State, were on Thursday sworn-in by the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke. President Buhari re-assures on protection of women, girls rights President Muhammadu Buhari has re-assured Nigerians that the rights of women and girls will be protected, adding that there will be adequate female representation in governance. House of Reps to investigate collapse of Etisalat Nigeria The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Telecommunications to investigate and ascertain the circumstances which led to the collapse of Etisalat Network so as to protect Nigerian subscribers’ interest. Interpol rescues 16-year-old Nigerian, 499 others from traffickers, arrests 40 Forty people are facing prosecution after police raids in west and central Africa rescued nearly 500 victims of human trafficking, including a 16-year-old Nigerian girl, Interpol said on Thursday. Most Popular Anambra guber: Security agents planting bombs – IPOB The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has raised alert ahead of today’s governorship election in Anambra State over plans by security agents to indict the group. Profit taking: NSE market capitalisation nosedives by N67 billion Transactions on the nation’s bourse ended on a downward trend on Tuesday with major blue chips posting price losses. Ex-VP Atiku Abubakar hails ex-President Jonathan as he clocks 60 Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has described former President Goodluck Jonathan, as a patriotic man who saved the lives of Nigerians during the 2015 elections. Chelsea need another striker to complement Alvaro Morata – Frank Lampard Chelsea need to add another striker in January to complement £70 million man Alvaro Morata, says Frank Lampard. PANDEF to meet in Warri as another group threatens attack Militant groups have kicked against the proposed Tuesday meeting of the Pan Niger Delta Elder Forum (PANDEF) in Warri, Delta State, describing it as a threat to peace in the region.