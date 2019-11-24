Nigerian music icon, 2Baba, shines as he shut down the 6th All Africa Music Awards event with his electrifying performance on Saturday.
The event held at the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria also saw the music icon go home with the Legendary award – recognition award for individuals who have impacted positively the world using their craft in the music, arts and culture industry.
2Baba won the award alongside Congolese music veteran, Awilo Longomba.
