Donald Trump would have loved for his inauguration as the 45th American president to be eventful for the right reasons. But violent protests in different cities across the US left blights on a historic day.

Marchers thronged the streets of Chicago, Washington DC and Los Angeles to show their angst against the new president whose emergency as a political force defied expectations.

Apart from the dissension that greeted Friday’s inauguration, hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women’s rights groups are set to converge on Washington Saturday to send a defiant message to Trump.

Powered by social media, the “Women’s March on Washington” aims to draw 200,000 people, illustrating the divisions of a country whose incoming leader faces levels of public mistrust unseen in recent decades.

The pictures below shows scenes of protests in different American cities.

