Advertisement

Not their president? Anti Trump protests in US

A limousine burns after being destroyed by anti-Trump protesters on K Street on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. While protests were mostly peaceful, some turned violent. President-elect Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th U.S. President today.Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP
Advertisement

Donald Trump would have loved for his inauguration as the 45th American president to be eventful for the right reasons. But violent protests in different cities across the US left blights on a historic day.

Marchers thronged the streets of Chicago, Washington DC and Los Angeles to show their angst against the new president whose emergency as a political force defied expectations.

Apart from the dissension that greeted Friday’s inauguration, hundreds of thousands of protesters spearheaded by women’s rights groups are set to converge on Washington Saturday to send a defiant message to Trump.

Powered by social media, the “Women’s March on Washington” aims to draw 200,000 people, illustrating the divisions of a country whose incoming leader faces levels of public mistrust unseen in recent decades.

The pictures below shows scenes of protests in different American cities.

Protesters shout at US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania as they drive past in the inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2107 following swearing-in ceremonies on Capitol Hill. PHOTO: Mark RALSTON / AFP

People march in the rain to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. PHOTO: DAVID MCNEW / AFP

A police officer holds a tear gas cannister as police and demonstrators clash in downtown Washington after a limo was set on fire following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have watched the transfer of the United States presidency from Barack Obama to Donald Trump, the 45th president. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP. SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Advertisement

A limousine burns after being destroyed by anti-Trump protesters on K Street on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. While protests were mostly peaceful, some turned violent. President-elect Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th U.S. President today. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Police officers try to clear the street as protesters make themselves heard following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Earlier today Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against U.S. President Donald Trump outside of Los Angeles City Hall on January 20, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Hundreds of people came out in a rain storm to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump as he becomes the 45th President of the United States. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP .JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Anti-Trump protesters chant during a demonstration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Protesters attempted to block an entrance to the inauguration ceremony. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. President today. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Protesters display banners reading anti-Trump slogans in Downtown Chicago on January 20, 2017 a few hours after the inauguration ceremony for Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States. derek henkle / AFP

Anti-Trump protesters flee as police flash-bang grenade explodes during clashes in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2107. Masked, black-clad protesters carrying anarchist flags smashed windows and scuffled with riot police Friday in downtown Washington, blocks away from the route of the parade in honor of newly sworn-in President Donald Trump. Washington police arrested more than 90 people over acts of vandalism committed on the fringe of peaceful citywide demonstrations being held against Trump’s inauguration. Jewel SAMAD / AFP

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: Discover 2 hot ways to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed, and enlarge your manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.