TRENDING
Biafra: Nigeria is our home, we have no other country – Kalu tells agitators
Butcher allegedly kills colleague over cow leg in Asaba
UN to vote on backing ECOWAS action in The Gambia
Nigerian electro-funk pioneer William Onyeabor dies
US ex-President George H.W. Bush in intensive care unit with pneumonia
Real Madrid slumps to another defeat against Celta Vigo
Gambia: Military intervention looms as Jammeh clings to power
'Three-parent' baby born in Ukraine using new technique
Police arrest ring leaders in Turkish school kidnap, robberies in Lagos, Ogun
Witness admits receiving N313m from Justice Ngwuta to build houses for him
2017-01-19T10:02:01+0100
2017-01-19T08:01:25+0100
2017-01-19T16:22:45+0100
2017-01-19T09:02:42+0100
2017-01-19T10:09:02+0100
2017-01-19T09:10:29+0100
2017-01-19T07:17:34+0100
2017-01-19T08:04:07+0100
2017-01-19T07:48:55+0100
2017-01-19T07:53:54+0100
Friday, 20th January 2017
Aisha Buhari receives Melinda Gates in Abuja
In
PHOTO
7 hours ago
TODAY Staff
0 comments
Abuja
Aisha Buhari
Aso Villa
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
Melina Gates
Muhammadu Buhari
LATEST HEADLINES
Nigeria explains deployment of troops to The Gambia
5 hours ago
Mass sack looms in Nigerian hotels – Association
6 hours ago
May vows ‘open’ Britain as banks shift jobs from London
6 hours ago
MMM participants lose patience, attack each other, guiders
6 hours ago
Police rescue kidnapped girl sold for N350,000 in Abia
6 hours ago
Napoli can beat Real Madrid in Champions League – Maradona
6 hours ago
End ban on women driving – UN expert tells Saudi
6 hours ago
