ByTODAY Staff
President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday hosted visiting members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria in State House.
Southeast govs, Fayose, others decry alleged invasion of Kanu’s home
The South-east states governors, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and others yesterday expressed concern over the alleged invasion of the home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, by Nigerian soldiers.
UN unanimously backs new sanctions on North Korea
The North Korea on Monday unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea, slapping a ban on textile exports and restricting shipments of oil products to punish Pyongyang for its sixth and largest nuclear test.
Only lazy people think every rich man is corrupt – Atiku
Former Vice President and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday took on his critics, asking them to provide proof of allegations of corruption against him.
Boko Haram hoists flags near Lake Chad – NAF
The Nigerian Air Force said on Monday that it sighted two flags hoisted by the Boko Haram terrorists on some buildings in the Zanari area of Borno State, which borders the Lake Chad.
Catholic priest shot by suspected armed robbers
The Parish Priest of St. Thomas Catholic Church, Onilekere, Cement in Lagos State, Rev. Fr. A. Nwankwo, was in the early hours of Friday shot by suspected armed robbers.
WCQ: Falconets’ optimistic of victory against Tanzania – coach
Chris Danjuma, coach of Nigeria’s Under 20 female team, the Falconets on Monday said the team was optimistic of a victory against Tanzania in the 2018 World Cup qualifier scheduled for Benin.
Buhari’s administration is working and the results are showing
Permit me to thank the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria for inviting me to their 4th Annual Conference holding here in the beautiful city of Kano. It is commendable that you have maintained the tradition of gathering annually, despite the challenges. I congratulate you!
2019: Buhari should be wary of El-Rufai, others – Timi Frank
Former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to be careful in dealing with all those urging him to seek re-election in 2019.
Nigeria lost 773,100bpd of crude oil in May – NNPC
The Nigeria oil industry lost 773,100 barrels per day to production shut-in due to product theft and pipeline vandalism in the month of May, 2017.