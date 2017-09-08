Home Multimedia Photo In Pictures: EFCC chief Magu visits Women Arise
In Pictures: EFCC chief Magu visits Women Arise
ByTODAY Staff
-
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Rwanda police rearrests female critic of Kagame, her mom and sister
Diane Rwigara, a fierce critic of Rwandan president, Paul Kagame, has been rearrested by the police days after she was released.
Ekiti guber: Stakeholders’ endorsement legal, constitutional – Fayose’s deputy
The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Kolapo Olusola, has insisted that his endorsement as the party’s candidate for next year’s governorship election by party stakeholders in the state is legal and in line with the constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
Merkel urges tougher rules to end sky-high transfers
German Chancellor Angela Merkel Friday urged football governing bodies UEFA and FIFA to tighten rules governing transfers and stamp out spiralling record spending on players.
Bayelsa declares over N4bn as available fund for July
The Bayelsa Government on Friday declared a total of N4.8 billion as money available to the state, as at the end of July.
Restructuring is for progress and development not secession – Daniel
The Yoruba Agenda for proper restructuring is not about secession, but remains sine qua non for progress and development in our country.
Most Popular
Borno records 23 cholera deaths, 530 suspected cases – UN agency
Cholera has claimed no fewer than 23 deaths and 530 suspected cases in Borno, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Thursday .
Fed govt to meet striking resident doctors on Wednesday
Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has said the federal government will meet with striking resident doctors and other stakeholders in the health industry on Wednesday, to resolve the ongoing industrial action.
Trump, Moon agree to boost South Korean missile capabilities
The United States and South Korea agreed Friday to increase Seoul’s missile capabilities just days after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan and threatened further launches, Seoul’s Yonhap news agency reported.
Benue flood victims decry poor state of IDP camp
The manager of the camp hosting persons displaced by the Makurdi flood, Mr. James Iorhuna, has decried the poor state of social and medical facilities at the camp.
Italy treating death of girl killed by malaria as manslaughter
Italian prosecutors have opened a manslaughter inquiry into the death of a four-year-old girl who was killed by malaria in northern Italy in a medical mystery that has gripped the country.