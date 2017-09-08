Yorubas of South West, Nigeria, on Thursday September 7 gathered in their thousands at Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasigba, Ibadan for a Yoruba Summit tagged, “Restructuring: The Yoruba Agenda 2017”, organized by Yoruba Summit Committee.
A powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico late Thursday, killing at least 15 people and triggering a tsunami alert in what the president called the quake-prone country's biggest one in a century.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has directed ex-sports Federation officials who were still in possession of their body’s property or documents to hand them over to the newly elected and sworn-in officials.
The apex Igbo Think-Tank group, Nzuko Umunna, has cautioned the Federal Government as well as Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Alhaji Abubakar Malami (SAN), over planned re-arrest of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has tasked charitable persons, governments, religious groups and other organisations to remember the people of Benue State and others in distress, as the world celebrates the International Day of Charity on the 5th of September.
