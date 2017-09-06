President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday resumed official duties at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after Sallah break at his country home Daura, Katsina State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

While in Daura, the president on Friday performed the Eid prayers along with thousands of Muslims at the Daura Eid ground.

He also received associations of farmers, businessmen, youth, elders and politicians from Katsina State, where he assured them of his continuous commitment to serve the nation.

He attributed his recent convalescence to divine act of almighty God.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State also visited Mr. Buhari in Daura as part of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

During the visit, the president restated federal government’s commitment to guarantee adequate protection of all citizens.

He said “every Nigerian has a right to live, work and thrive in any part of the country, irrespective of backgrounds.”

The president on Tuesday received Nigerien President, Mahamadou Issoufou in Daura, Katsina State, where he confirmed that Nigeria was out of recession.

“Nigeria is finally out of economic recession,” he said.

Mr. Buhari told journalists after a closed door meeting with visiting Nigerien leader that he was “very happy’’ to hear that the country was finally out of recession.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday announced that Nigeria was out of economic recession.

The NBS said this in a Gross Domestic Product (GPD) Report for Second Quarter 2017 released by the bureau in Abuja.

The NBS said that the nation’s GDP grew by 0.55 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the quarter, indicating the exit of the economy from recession.

The Bureau said that figures indicated the economy was out of recession after five consecutive quarters of contraction since first quarter 2016.

However, Mr. Buhari said that the real impact of coming out of recession would be better felt when ordinary Nigerians experience changes in their living conditions.