The Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, on Tuesday visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, at his palace in Ile-Ife.
UEFA chief backs Premier League transfer window plans
UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin says he supports Premier League plans to close the transfer window before action gets under way on the pitch next season.
Nigeria’s economy still fragile – Pat Utomi
Renowned political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, has advised the Federal Government to focus its attention more on job creation, and relating closely with the private sector in order to ensure that Nigeria remains out of recession.
2019: ‘Kwankwaso for President’ posters surface in Dutse
Posters carrying the picture of former governor of Kano State, Dr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso was, on Wednesday, spotted at every corner of Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.
Rohr confident Nigeria will reach Russia in 2018
Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr says they have one foot in the door of Russia after their 1-1 draw against Cameroon in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday.
NEMA to dispatch 8 trucks of relief materials to Benue flood victims
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), is expected to release eight trucks of relief materials to the over 1,000 flood victims in Benue State.
Asylum seekers, refugees awarded $56m over illegal detention, negligent treatment
Asylum seekers and refugees held in a remote Pacific camp were Wednesday awarded Aus$70 million ($56 million) for being illegally detained and treated negligently, in Australia’s largest human rights class action settlement.
Eid-el-Kabir: Amosun tasks Muslims on selfless sacrifice
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has enjoined Muslim faithful to demonstrate the virtue of selfless sacrifice as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival.
Ondo monarch laments incessant attacks on farmers by herdsmen
The Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has expressed worry over the incessant attacks on farmers by Fulani herdsmen across Ondo State, particularly Akureland in the last two months.
EFCC officials undergoing trial for corruption – Magu
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says some of its officials are currently being prosecuted for corruption in various courts across the country.