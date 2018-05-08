Home Multimedia Photo In Pictures: Police parade kidnappers in BenueMultimediaPhoto In Pictures: Police parade kidnappers in Benue ByTODAY Staff -May 8, 2018 Get more stories like this on Twitter & FacebookAD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here] Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR Nigeria Senator Saraki: National Assembly to pass 2018 budget next week Photo In Pictures: Protest rocks APC secretariat in Ekiti Photo In Pictures: PDP Southwest mega rally in Osogbo Nigeria In Pictures: President Buhari still uses cars inherited from predecessor Photo In Pictures: President Buhari returns to Nigeria after US trip Photo In Pictures: Senator Melaye in court on a stretcher Nigeria In Pictures: Workers celebrate May Day in Abuja Nigeria In Pictures: Borno openly hold first Workers Day in five years Photo In Pictures: President Buhari meets Donald Trump at White House Facebook Recent Stories Ekiti guber: Governor Fayose’s deputy wins PDP primary election The Deputy Governor of Ekiti state, Professor Kolapo Olusola, has emerged the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the July 14 Ekiti governorship election. Max Allegri planning Juventus future amid links to Arsenal job Massimiliano Allegri insists he will sit down with the Juventus board at the end of the season and start planning for next season, amid reports linking him with the manager's job at Arsenal. Stoke City owners admit ‘significant’ transfer errors led to relegation Stoke's owners have admitted they made "significant errors'' this season, in the wake of the club's relegation from the Premier League. FIFA technology chief ‘sweating’ over VAR ahead of World Cup Frozen screens, bendy offside lines and other technical glitches have made the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system a frequent target of derision as the World Cup approaches. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo heads to North Korea US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is en route to North Korea, President Donald Trump said. TwitterTweets by todayng Most Popular AfDB to support Nigeria, others on industrial policy The African Development Bank (AfDB) says it will support five countries with industrial policies to help boost development in the region. APC: We are ready for ward congresses The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is fully prepared to hold congresses in the 366 wards in the state this Saturday. NGO plans to train 5,000 youths in ICT by 2020 The Young Innovators of Nigeria (YIN), an NGO on Wednesday said it had targeted to train 5,000 youths in Information Communication Technology (ICT) by the year 2020. Minister: Saudi to supply oil to fuel-starved Sudan Saudi Arabia will supply Sudan with millions of tons of oil for the next five years to help it tackle a growing energy crisis, the country's oil minister said on Monday. Lagos government receives $400,000 Ford foundation grant for proposed museum project The Lagos State Government yesterday said it had received $400,000 out of the $600,000 grant donated by the Ford Foundation for the proposed Lagos Museum project to be sited at the New Eko Court, Marina.