A mammoth crowd attended the mega rally of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Osogbo, capital of Osun state, on Saturday.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; Uche Secondus, national chairman of the party; Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state; Ademola Adeleke, senator representing Osun west, are some of the top members of the party who attended the rally.