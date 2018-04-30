Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is currently at the White House where he is meeting the American President, Donald Trump.

The meeting is taking place at the Oval Office in the White House.

Both leaders are expected to address a press conference at 6:30 pm Nigerian time.

Donald Trump, in his welcome speech, asked Buhari about what he had done with the issue of the kidnapped Nigerian girls.

Buhari also thanked his host for agreeing to have America sell the Tucano Jets to Nigeria, for which $496m has so far been paid.