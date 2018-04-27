The spokesman of Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Imam Imam, who died in the early hours of Friday, has been laid to rest in Abuja.

The fidau prayer which took place at Al-Nur Mosque, after Jummat prayers were attended by prominent Nigerians, friends and family.

His body was subsequently taken to Gudu cemetery in Abuja for burial.

In attendance were Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto state governor; Bukola Saraki, senate president and Abdulmumin Jibrin, house of representative member.