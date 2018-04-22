The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has paid a personal visit to the home of the brave female Sergeant-at-Arms, Mrs. Sandra Davou, that was assaulted during the invasion of the Senate on Wednesday.

The Senate was invaded on Wednesday by hoodlums suspected to have been led in by the suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the mace which is the symbol of authority of the senate was snatched and stolen from the complex.

Mrs Davous who bravely stood her ground to protect the sanctity of the senate and its staff of authority, was assaulted by the hoodlums who also attempted to kidnap a senator before making their way of of the complex.

The President of the Senate who was in Washington DC at the time to attend some of meetings by the World Bank and IMF, had only just returned and went to the home of the brave staffer to pay her a visit.

Saraki was accompanied on the Visit by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu.

While in Washington, Saraki had condemned the attack while commending his colleagues in the Senate and others in the House of Representatives for standing up in solidarity to defend democracy in Nigeria.

He also called on the security agencies to ensure that the culprits are brought to Book.

Meanwhile, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who was alleged to have orchestrated the attack and was arrested by the police on the day of the attack, has been released. The Senator in a surprising and super fast move, also got an injunction from the court preventing the Police, DSS and the Attorney General from arresting him or ordering his arrest.