Some Biafran sympathizers are currently protesting at the Pall Mall Street, Westminster, a few metres from Buckingham Palace as President Muhammadu Buhari meet Queen Elizabeth II and other heads of state.

It would be recalled that Buhari while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster, was quoted as saying that most youths prefer to do nothing because they feel Nigeria is an oil-rich.

The protesters are requesting the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and a referendum on the fate of Biafra.