Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who led hoodlums to the National Assembly on Wednesday, to snatch the Senate’s mace during plenary, has been arrested.

The mace is the symbol of authority of the Senate.

Omo-Agege was arrested at about 2:00 PM outside the National Assembly building.

A source in the National Assembly told our correspondent that the suspended senator has been led away by the Police.

However at the time of this report, it is still unclear if the mace that was snatched had been recovered, but the lawmakers had resumed plenary with a spare mace.

Omo-Agege was suspended last week for taking the Senate to court.

He had dragged the senate to court to stop the committee on Ethics from inviting him to answer questions over comments attributed to him.

The senator shortly after the first consideration of the bill to amend the electoral act and change the election sequence, told newsmen that the action of the Senate was targetted at President Muhammadu Buhari.