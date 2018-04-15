The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is the latest guest of President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Buhari left for London shortly after declaring his reelection bid on Monday.

Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury, is among the dignitaries Buhari has hosted at the Abuja House, London, in the last one week.

While in the UK, the president is due to attend some official functions, including the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

It’s not clear when the president would return to the country as his media team was silent on this in the statement issued to announce his UK trip.