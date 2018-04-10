Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, was a prominent guest at 90th birthday anniversary service of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, one of the fiercest critics of his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari held at St. Philips Anglican church, Isanya Ogbo-Ijebu, Ogun State on Wednesday.

The President himself had in an early message congratulated elder statesman and legal luminary, Chief Ayo Adebanjo on his 90th birthday. In a message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the prayed to God to grant Adebanjo, who he described as one of the last ‘Awoist’ longer years and strength to serve humanity.