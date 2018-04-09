President Muhammadu Buhari left Nigeria for London on Monday, hours after he declared his interest in running for a second term.

The London visit is official, according to a statement on Sunday.

Malam Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media said President Buhari will hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister Mrs Theresa May.

The President will also meet the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Mr. Ben van Beurden in connection with Shell and other partners’ plan to invest $15b in Nigeria’s oil industry.

These investment ventures will lay the foundation for the next 20 years in production and domestic gas supply, bringing with it all the attendant benefits both to the economy and the wider society.

President Buhari, during the visit, is due to renew discussions with the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, a good friend of the President on inter-religious harmony in Nigeria and World-wide.

Further meetings have also been scheduled for the President with some prominent Britons and Nigerians residing in Britain.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings will begin on 18 April and end 20th April, 2018.

President Buhari on Sunday returned from Daura, his home town, after a three-day visit. During the time, he also paid a condolence visit to the family of the Senator Mustapha Bukar, who died last week.

President Buhari visited London on medical vacation twice last year and returned home after the second visit in August. He declared in a broadcast: I’m pleased to be back home. I’m grateful to God and to all Nigerians for your prayers”.

Then in September 2017, the President also visited London on his return from the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.