Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the purchase of military hardware worth $1billion for the use of the Nigerian Armed Forces in its war against Islamic insurgents, Boko Haram.

The President gave the approval during a meeting with the Minister of Defence, Brigadier General Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd), and the service chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Mr Dan-Ali disclosed this to State House correspondents shortly after the meeting which also discussed the safe release of Leah Sharibu, the last of the Dapchi schoolgirls still in Boko Haram captivity.

According to him, the meeting also discussed security situations across the country and the steps being taken to mitigate them.

According to Channels TV, the minister further gave more updates on the fund approved by President Buhari.

He said the money was the same approved by the state governors to be withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account to fight insurgency in the country.

Others at the meeting include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonosakin, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

Also present are Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris.