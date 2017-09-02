In Pictures: Nigeria trounce Cameroon in W’Cup qualifier
ByTODAY Staff
-
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
In Pictures: Nigeria trounce Cameroon in W’Cup qualifier
The Super Eagles defeated African champions Cameroon 4-0 in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo on Friday. Goals from China-based duo Odion Ighalo and captain Obi Mikel, Victor Moses and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho handed the Eagles an emphatic 4-0 victory over the Indomitable Lions.
Monaco’s Lemar rejected Arsenal move – Wenger
Arsene Wenger has admitted Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar rejected a Deadline Day move to Arsenal after the north London side made a club-record £92m bid.
Hart not to blame for West Ham’s start – Noble
Mark Noble insists goalkeeper Joe Hart is not to blame for West Ham's poor start to the new season.
Buhari’s return brought stability, joy to Nigerians – minister
The Minister of Communications, Barrister Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu, has declared that the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from his medical vacation in London has brought stability, happiness and joy to Nigerians.
Dalung lauds Eagles for victory against Cameroon
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has applauded the Super Eagles for their Friday’s massive 4-0 triumph over visiting Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo.
Most Popular
Bojan Krkic set to leave Stoke for Alaves on loan
Stoke forward Bojan Krkic is poised to join Alaves on loan after dropping down Mark Hughes' pecking order, ESPN reports.
ASUU strike: NANS hopeful of resolution
The National Association of Nigerian Students says it is looking forward to the resolution of the standoff between the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Federal Government.
Herdsmen: Middle Belt youths advise residents to defend themselves
The Middle Belt Youth Council has advised communities attacked by herdsmen to carry arms and other weapons to defend themselves.
Bikers to ride for Nigeria’s unity on October 1
The Rider’s Assembly, a coalition of motorbike riders, say they will ride on October 1, independence day, for the country’s unity.
New law prescribes 15-day jail term for mockers of Chinese national anthem
China has passed a law against mocking the national anthem, with cheeky singers facing up to 15 days in jail, state media reported Friday, a move that comes among a broadening crackdown on political dissent.