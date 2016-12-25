TRENDING
Huge coal deposits discovered in Sokoto
Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade gets international legal backing as UN adopts it – Onyeama
FG builds mental health clinics in each senatorial zone
Ibori didn’t contribute to my emergence as speaker – Dogara
$15m bribe: FG set to prosecute Ibori, lists Ribadu as key witness
Buhari asks world to rally round German chancellor Merkel after terror attack
There’s only one U.S. President at a time – Obama tells Trump
Presidency explains why Buhari didn’t attend South-East Economic Summit
Bauchi commissioner resigns, accuses governor of hostility
Zamfara owes pensioners N4bn outstanding payments
2016-12-24T06:45:41+0100
2016-12-24T08:03:17+0100
2016-12-24T06:14:12+0100
2016-12-24T06:19:24+0100
2016-12-24T08:09:34+0100
2016-12-24T05:51:42+0100
2016-12-25T06:52:38+0100
2016-12-24T06:06:48+0100
2016-12-24T07:38:40+0100
2016-12-24T07:08:58+0100
Sunday, 25th December 2016
HOME
NEWS
METRO
NIGERIA
AFRICA
WORLD
POLITICS
BUSINESS
SPORT
FOOTBALL
TENNIS
BOXING
OTHER SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
CULTURE
OFFBEAT
OPINION
MORE
PHOTO
VIDEO
Advertisement
Two dead as Police College building collapses
In
PHOTO
4 hours ago
TODAY Staff
0 comments
Two persons, both males, have died in the partial building collapse that occurred at the Police College in Ikeja, Sunday morning.
Advertisement
Get more stories like this on
Twitter
&
Facebook
AD:
See how I satisfied my woman for over 30 mins in bed and enlarge my manhood size without side effect
[Click here to Read]
Share:
Ikeja
Lagos
Police College
Advertisement
LEAVE YOUR COMMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...
Does my hair look OK? World's oldest person turns 117 in style
Our govt slow but progressing – Osinbajo
We didn’t know anything about Ige’s death – Suspect
Airlines soaring to record profits – IATA
Alan Shearer heaps praise on Sunderland's Anichebe
Borno elders write Buhari on Kaduna crisis, caution against breeding another insurgency
My wife used a brand new car to sow seed for her pastor – Man tells court
Ghanaians anxiously wait presidential election results
British PM faces Tory rebellion over Brexit plans
LATEST HEADLINES
Israel battles fire at oil refinery in Haifa
12 mins ago
Corruption case against me, plot to tarnish my image – Bafarawa
16 mins ago
Our target is to make Lagos third largest economy in Africa – Ambode
19 mins ago
We must try to live together – Bishop tells Nigerians
23 mins ago
Christmas: Daniel urges Nigerians to offer special prayers for peace
26 mins ago
Nigerians support use of recovered funds in financing 2017 budget
33 mins ago
Gov. Fayose promotes 15,772 workers in Ekiti
41 mins ago
Advertisement
JOIN US ON FACEBOOK
Advertisement
FOLLOW US ON TWITTER
Tweets by @todayng
Copyright © 2016
TODAY.ng
. All Rights Reserved.
About
Advertise
Contact
Terms of Use