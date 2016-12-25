TRENDING
Huge coal deposits discovered in Sokoto
Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade gets international legal backing as UN adopts it – Onyeama
FG builds mental health clinics in each senatorial zone
Ibori didn’t contribute to my emergence as speaker – Dogara
$15m bribe: FG set to prosecute Ibori, lists Ribadu as key witness
Buhari asks world to rally round German chancellor Merkel after terror attack
There’s only one U.S. President at a time – Obama tells Trump
Presidency explains why Buhari didn’t attend South-East Economic Summit
Bauchi commissioner resigns, accuses governor of hostility
Zamfara owes pensioners N4bn outstanding payments
Sunday, 25th December 2016
Operation Harmony flagged off in Southern Kaduna
In
PHOTO
4 hours ago
TODAY Staff
0 comments
In a move to ward off large scale attacks during the yuletide and New Year, the Federal Government deployed more troops to Kaduna State and its environs.
Christmas
Kaduna
New Year
Nigeria Police Force
Operation Harmony
Police
Southern Kaduna
Yuletide
